Three held for stealing UPS batteries  in Bengaluru

Policemen said the suspects primarily targeted offices and commercial spaces that were locked.

  • Jul 11 2023, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 11:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly stealing UPS batteries and seized 52 stolen batteries worth Rs 8 lakh.

The arrested are Mohammad Arshad, 25; Syed Yarub, 23; and Siddique, 20; all residents of Lakshman Rao Nagar.

A police officer said the accused were stealing batteries from areas around JP Nagar. No complaint was registered so far. People usually do not bother to file complaints when it is such small thefts, the officer said.

Last week, the first complaint was registered after the men stole six batteries from the Bangalore One office near the JP Nagar mini-forest. Following the CCTV footage and other sources, the police arrested the suspects.

Policemen said the suspects primarily targeted offices and commercial spaces that were locked. They used to carry the stolen batteries in auto-rickshaws.

The arrested have been booked under IPC Section 379 (punishment for theft).

