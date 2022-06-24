Three juveniles among four Nepali nationals held for beating compatriot to death

A young Nepalese man was beaten to death by four of his compatriots, three of them juveniles, for stealing valuables from a building in eastern Bengaluru, police said.

The decomposed body of Sushil, 21, was found in the first-floor passage of a three-storey building in BDA Layout, HAL 3rd Stage, on June 17. Police initially opened a case of suspicious death because the cause of the fatality was not clear. The post-mortem report, however, revealed that he was beaten to death. Accordingly, police registered a case of murder and arrested the four suspects near Begur.

The suspects are Sagar Budhatoki, 22, and three minors aged 15 to 17.

Police have found out that the building where Sushil was found dead was seized by a bank as the owner failed to repay a loan. Sagar was posted there as a security guard by a private firm about a month and a half ago.

Sushil often came to the building to sleep there. He spent the day-time looking for a job as a security guard.

On June 17, the firm’s owner Suresh H G sent one of his employees named Santosh to the building to check on Sagar as the latter wasn’t returning his phone calls. It was Santosh who discovered Sagar’s body lying in the passage and alerted his employer. The arrests helped the police reconstruct the crime scene.

Around 11.30 pm on June 13, the gang tied up a drunk Sushil with a rope and launched a night-long assault on him, beating him with a belt, a cutting plier, logs and kicking him repeatedly. They beat him the next day, too. After he died around noon, the four fled the spot, police said. Police quoted Sagar as saying that Sushil often came to their building and stole valuables.