Three-member gang brutally hacks rowdy in Mahadevapura

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2023, 02:37 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 03:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people brutally killed a 24-year-old rowdy in Mahadevapura on Thursday night.

Two of Renuka Kumar’s killers — Srikanth and Prashanth — are his friends, while the third member of the killer gang, Vasanth from Bangarpet, was Prashanth's friend. Kumar was a resident of Mahadevapura.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects contacted Kumar around 8.15 pm and requested a meeting. Kumar, accompanied by his friend Nayan, went to meet them on a bike.

On reaching Chinnappa Layout, Outer Ring Road in Mahadevapura, around 9.30 pm, the suspects viciously attacked Kumar using machetes and other deadly weapons and sped away on their bike. The incident occurred approximately 200 meters away from Kumar's residence, police said.

Nayan promptly informed Kumar's younger brother about the attack and rushed his severely injured friend to a nearby private hospital. Following initial treatment, he was transferred to another hospital, where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

On receiving information about the attack, the Mahadevapura police arrested the three suspects on Friday. They are currently being interrogated.

Police revealed that Kumar was involved in eight cases, including attempted murder, assault, and other offences. He had been arrested for robbery and released on bail on April 14.

Based on the complaint filed by Nayan, police have registered a murder case and are investigating. They are also in the process of verifying the backgrounds of the suspects.

The suspects confessed that they maintained a distance from Kumar because of his criminal activities. After Kumar was released on bail, he threatened Srikanth and Prashanth to be part of his criminal gang or face consequences. So, they decided to kill Kumar with help from Vasanth. "We are verifying their confession," a senior officer said. 

