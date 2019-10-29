Three motorists knocked down by pvt bus in Attibele

Three men on a bike were knocked down by a private bus in Attibele when they were crossing the road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Jayaprakash (30), Ajay (27) and Shankar (28), all residents of Attibele industrial area. They hailed from Cachar, a district in Assam.

While Jayaprakash and Ajay died on the spot, Shankar succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the police said, adding that none of them were wearing helmets.

According to the police, the accident happened between 12.30 and 1 am at Guest Line Circle when the trio, who worked for an automobile company, was heading home after their shift.

Jayaprakash, the rider, was crossing NH-7 when the Chennai-bound private bus, belonging to YKM Travels, knocked them down.

The Attibele police arrested the bus driver Shankar, and have seized the vehicle. Shankar has been booked for causing accidental death due to rash and negligent driving. Further investigations are underway.