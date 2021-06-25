Three murder suspects shot during police chase

Police shot at three murder suspects who allegedly attacked the cops with blunt and lethal weapons when they tried to arrest them on Thursday.

Govindapura police shot a 28-year-old murder suspect after he allegedly attacked a constable while resisting arrest in Northeast Bengaluru around 4 am.

A police team rushed to a forest area in HBR Layout to apprehend Mohammed Salim, a Shivajinagar resident, around 4 am.

Constable Hamsa, who was part of the team, went to take Salim into custody, the latter allegedly attacked him with a weapon in a bid to escape arrest. Salim ignored warnings and continued to attack, prompting sub-inspector Imran to fire once in the air and the second shot on Salim’s left leg. He was then taken to a hospital.

Police said Salim and his associates slit the throat of 33-year-old Kareem Ali near the railway track in Shampura on Monday night. Though police learnt that the murder was over an affair with a woman, they sought to capture others involved in the murder and question if they were other motives to the murder. Kareem worked as a decorator and cameraman at functions. In the afternoon, Pulakeshinagar police fired at two murder suspects in Jeevanahalli.

Dinesh, 21, from Cox Town and Sohail, 22, from Shivajinagar had allegedly killed their rival Thomas with their associates Ranjith, Devaraj and two juveniles on Tuesday night.

They had a rivalry going with Thomas and his gang in gaining notoriety among the criminals. Though Thomas shifted to Old Baiyappanahalli, he visited his friends in Pulakeshinagar and Shivajinagar.

Thomas visited his friends in Cox Town on Tuesday. They spotted Thomas near a temple in the evening. After a quarrel, they attacked and killed him.

Police nabbed Dinesh, Sohail and Ranjit on Wednesday evening, while the juveniles are still at large. Police took the arrested men to Jeevanahalli near the railway track where they hid their weapons.

During their mahajar, Dinesh and Sohail attacked the police with weapons. Police inspector Edwin Pradeep S and SI Anand shot the duo.