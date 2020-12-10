Three persons convicted in fake Indian currency notes case

Three Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racketeers have been convicted by NIA special court in the Chikkodi FICN Case registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The special court pronounced the judgement and sentenced three smugglers - Dalim Mia alias Jalim, Ashok Mahadev Kumbar and Shukruddin Shekh alias Sukruddin Ansari.

The case was related to the original case registered in a police station in Chikkodi where the officials had recovered FICN of face value of Rs 82,000 from the possession of arrested accused Ashok Mahadev Kumbar, who had received it from another accused Dalim Mia. NIA had registered a case in April 2018.

During investigation, the officials found the involvement of Rajendra Patil alias Desai, Gangadhar Kolkar alias Gangappa Kolakar, Shahanoyaj Kasuri alias Shahnawaz alias Shanu alias Khan alias Ishak Shaikh, Shukuruddin Sekh alias Sukruddin Ansari alias Shukhruddin was confirmed and they were arrested. NIA had filed charge-sheet against all six arrested accused persons.

Further investigation also revealed that the FICN was smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border by Shukruddin Sekh and Shariful Islam who had received it from Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh both residents of Bangladesh.

The court convicted three charge-sheeted accused for six years of imprisonment along with the fine of Rs 5000. Trial against the remaining three charge-sheeted accused is continuing. Further investigation against the absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh both residents of Bangladesh along with the Indian fugitive Sariful Islam alias Sharifuddin continues.