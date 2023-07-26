Three 'police informants' arrested for extorting money from student

Sadashivanagar police have arrested three people for extorting Rs 1.7 lakh from a paramedical student by posing as cybercrime police.

The arrested Rakesh C, 26, and Lokesh Kumar, 20, both from Magadi Road, and Arun Kumar, 27, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, are reportedly police informants.

On July 16, the trio lured the victim, Mishaan, out of his hostel on BEL Road with his friend’s help and subsequently abducted him. Identifying themselves as police officers, they informed Mishaan that they had evidence of his involvement in drug consumption and peddling, using it as an excuse to "take" him to the police station.

Once inside the car, they drove him around the city for nearly three hours and during this time, they forcibly snatched the victim's phone and transferred Rs 1.72 lakh to their accounts.

Mishaan was threatened with harm if he reported the incident, before being dropped off at his hostel around 12 am.

Following a complaint lodged by Mishaan on July 17 at the Sadashivanagar police station, police arrested the three suspects on July 20. Four mobile phones and a Royal Enfield bike were seized from the arrested individuals.

A police officer said the accused had previously assisted the police as informants in various cases. They had gathered information about Mishaan and targeted him, considering him an easy target.

"The accused have more than 15 cases registered against them in multiple police stations. Recently, they were also involved in extorting Rs 10,000 by threatening a bike rider. A case was registered in the Yeshwantpur police station," the officer said.