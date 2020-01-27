Three schoolkids assault classmate over petty matter

Three underage students from Jain International Residential School (JIRS) were sent to the observation home for assaulting a 15-year-old classmate over a trivial matter.

The class 9 students had allegedly attacked their classmate in the hostel around 8.30 pm on January 9 for questioning them over loud noise, said Harohalli police, who have jurisdiction over the school located in Kanakapura.

The boys’ parents complained to the police. The boys were produced before a juvenile court judge in Ramanagar, who sent them to the observation home and later released on bail. The matter has been adjourned until January 31.