Three schoolkids assault classmate over petty matter

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2020, 23:18pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 00:47am ist
Three underage students from Jain International Residential School (JIRS) were sent to the observation home for assaulting a 15-year-old classmate over a trivial matter. 

The class 9 students had allegedly attacked their classmate in the hostel around 8.30 pm on January 9 for questioning them over loud noise, said Harohalli police, who have jurisdiction over the school located in Kanakapura. 

The boys’ parents complained to the police. The boys were produced before a juvenile court judge in Ramanagar, who sent them to the observation home and later released on bail. The matter has been adjourned until January 31. 

