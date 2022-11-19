Three students booked for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Bengaluru

Three engineering students of a private college have been booked for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans on the college premises on Thursday during a cultural festival.

The trio have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya Ravichandra, all three students of the private college in Marathahalli.

A senior officer said that during the cultural fest, Riya started shouting the slogans. Her friend also shouted the same slogans repeatedly. One person video-recorded the duo shouting the slogans on his mobile phone and circulated it.

The video went viral on Friday. The Marathahalli police have registered a suo motu case under the IPC Section 153. Since it is a station bail offence, the trio will be given bail at the station and will be released, a senior officer.

During interrogation, the trio told the police that they had called out the slogans "for fun" and they didn’t have any other intentions.

The police said that after the trio shouted the slogans, the other students caught them and made them shout ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Karnataka Mate’, and they were let off only after apologising.