Tiff over cellphone ends in man's murder

A 30-year-old daily wager at the City Market was killed by his friends when he refused to return the mobile phone on September 12.

The victim identified as Mehaboob, a resident of Tannery Road and a native of Tumkur, had migrated to the city last year.

He came in contact with the accused a couple of months ago.

The police arrested Saddam (27) and Rizwan (35), both residents of KG Halli, for stabbing him to death.

The City Market police said last month, Mehaboob had borrowed Saddam’s mobile phone. When Saddam wanted it back, Mehaboob refused to return it.

On Thursday afternoon, when Mehaboob was standing near the City Market bus stop, Saddam and Rizwan came to him and asked to return the phone. But when Mehaboob said he did not have the phone with him, the duo started thrashing. Saddam took out the knife, stabbed Mehaboob and fled from the spot.

A passerby rushed him to Victoria Hospital. But he died around 8 pm on the same day.