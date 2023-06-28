Tipper, driving one way, fatally hits scooter-borne youths in Bengaluru

Two 19-year-old youths lost their lives after being hit and crushed by a speeding tipper lorry near Pottery Road.

The truck driver has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under IPC Section 304 for driving against the one-way rule.

Yousuf Khan from Tamil Nadu and his colleague Paresh from Nepal, who worked as helpers at Hyderabad Biriyani hotel in Fraser Town, were returning to their room in Cox Town on a two-wheeler (TN-05-BK-4251) after finishing work at 2 am.

While riding near MM Road-Lazar Road, close to the Pottery Road railway bridge, a tipper lorry (KA-04-AC-2837) driving against the one-way collided head-on with their two-wheeler. The impact caused the duo to fall on to the road, and the tipper lorry ran over them.

M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said: "The accused driver was found to be driving on the wrong side of the one-way road. Consequently, we have registered a case of culpable homicide against him, and he has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody."

A senior police officer confirmed that the duo succumbed to their injuries at the accident site. The lorry was loaded with debris from a demolished building on MG Road and was en route to Hennur to dispose of the waste in a quarry pit.

Truck driver Suneel Babu Rathod, 23, a resident of Hennur and hailing from Yadagir district, was aware that the road was one-way. He underwent an alcometer test, which revealed no signs of alcohol.

Following the post-mortem examination, the bodies of the two victims were handed over to their relatives, who reside and work in the city. Khan had joined the hotel just two weeks ago, while Paresh had been employed there for the past six months.