Tipper knocks down pillion rider

The driver has been booked for negligent driving and speeding

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2022, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 01:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 22-year-old pillion rider died in the early hours of Tuesday after a speeding tipper crashed into a two-wheeler on Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, between Richmond Circle and Hudson Circle, in the heart of Bengaluru.

The deceased, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was riding a scooter with a friend named Syed Meharaj Ahmed, 20, when the accident occurred.

After the collision, the scooter fell down on the ground. Jinnah got stuck under the rear wheels on the left side of the tipper and suffered injuries to the lower abdominal and back region. Ahmed got stuck under the front wheel on the same side and suffered the same kind of injuries. Jinnah died on the way to the hospital, a traffic police officer said. Ahmed is being treated at a private hospital.

The tipper driver had fled the scene. He has been booked for negligent driving and speeding.

Bengaluru
Crime

