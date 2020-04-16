Tipplers getting desperate, two more burglaries at liquor stores

The ban on the sale of alcohol seems to be making tipplers desperate. The city has reported two more burglaries at alcohol establishments in the past week.

Burglars struck at a liquor store owned by one K G Vijay Kumar in Hosahalli on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru early on the morning of April 10. In a police complaint, Kumar stated that the burglars broke open the shutter and stole 25 cartons of liquor of various brands and Tetrapaks, all worth Rs 3.76 lakh. They also took away the hard disk of the CCTV cameras installed at the store, he told the police.

The second burglary occurred at Brindavana Bar and Restaurant in Chikka Begur, Hosur Road, in the early hours of April 13. One of the employees discovered the burglary around 2.30 am when he went to check the door lock. The burglars had entered through the terrace by breaking open the door mesh and stolen liquor bottles from a showcase located at the counter.

The bar owner, Chandrappa, 74, stated in a police complaint that the stolen liquor bottles were worth Rs 23,000. These include six bottles of McDowell's whisky, three bottles of Mansion House brandy and 225 180-ml Tetrapaks of Old Monk, Haywards Punch, Old Tavern, Original Choice and 8 PM.