Toddler consumes turpentine, dies in Bengaluru

A two-year-old girl died after she allegedly consumed turpentine at her house in Uttasipalya near Nelamangala on Saturday.

The deceased, Anjum Fathim, was the only daughter of sheep trader Zameer.

Police said the girl fell unconscious in her house around 4 pm after consuming turpentine. She was rushed to a private hospital from where she was shifted to another hospital. She did not respond to treatment and breathed her last around 7 pm.

According to police, Zameer stored turpentine oil at his house. He used it to mark sheep to identify the ones sold and their buyers. Fathima picked up the bottle of turpentine oil while playing inside the house. The bottle fell from her hands and oil spilled all over the floor. She allegedly licked the oil. Fathima's parents found her vomiting and soon, she fell unconscious.

Nelamangala Rural police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating. Fathima's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.