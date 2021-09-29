Towing staffer caught for taking Rs 800 bribe: ACB

A towing staffer was caught on Tuesday taking a bribe of Rs 800 for releasing a scooter without the stipulated fine, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Siddegowda, a member of the towing staff attached to the Jayanagar traffic police station, had allegedly demanded the bribe from a Malleswaram resident whose scooter was towed from outside a restaurant in JP Nagar on September 25.

The scooter owner went to the towing parking lot and requested the staff to release his vehicle. Siddegowda asked him to pay Rs 800 instead of the government-stipulated fine of Rs 1,150. The scooter owner instead complained to the ACB, which reportedly caught Siddegowda red-handed on Tuesday morning.

An ACB official said Siddegowda was a “small fish” in the big pond of towing scam and suspected that his colleagues and police officers were also involved.