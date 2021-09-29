Towing staffer caught for taking Rs 800 bribe: ACB

Towing staffer caught for taking Rs 800 bribe: ACB

The scooter owner instead complained to the ACB, which reportedly caught Siddegowda red-handed on Tuesday morning

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2021, 02:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 04:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A towing staffer was caught on Tuesday taking a bribe of Rs 800 for releasing a scooter without the stipulated fine, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. 

Siddegowda, a member of the towing staff attached to the Jayanagar traffic police station, had allegedly demanded the bribe from a Malleswaram resident whose scooter was towed from outside a restaurant in JP Nagar on September 25. 

The scooter owner went to the towing parking lot and requested the staff to release his vehicle. Siddegowda asked him to pay Rs 800 instead of the government-stipulated fine of Rs 1,150. The scooter owner instead complained to the ACB, which reportedly caught Siddegowda red-handed on Tuesday morning. 

An ACB official said Siddegowda was a “small fish” in the big pond of towing scam and suspected that his colleagues and police officers were also involved. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

bribe
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

How Iranian turned Bidadi villa into ganja nursery

How Iranian turned Bidadi villa into ganja nursery

Instagram adult entertainment; saving adults impossible

Instagram adult entertainment; saving adults impossible

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

 