Tractor driver receives bullet injuries as rabbit hunter misfires

In a freak accident, a 22-year-old tractor driver survived bullet injuries while he was walking near Hesaraghatta forest area, near Soladevanahalli, on Thursday morning.

The injured has been identified as Beeresh V. An investigating officer from Madanayakanahalli police station said the accused, Gangaraju (27), has been arrested.

Around 10.45 am Beeresh was walking to his house. At the same time, a gang of nine persons, including Gangaraju, came on five bikes for rabbit hunting.

While Gangaraju was sitting on the bike, the pillion rider was holding a double-barrel gun and it got misfired. Two bullets pierced into Beersh’s leg. On hearing his cry, the passerby, who saw him lying in a pool of blood, rushed him to a private hospital, where he went under surgery. He is said to be out of danger.

The accused are residents of Dasenahalli. The villagers had noticed them a couple of times earlier, the officer said.

“We have seriously considered the incident, and efforts are on to nab others who are at large,” an officer said.

Gangaraju is unemployed, and his father has a license to have the gun at his farmhouse. Gangaraju had taken out the gun for hunting.

The gun has been seized, a case registered under the Arms Act, and further investigations are on.