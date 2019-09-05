Traffic cop knocked down by KMF van

An assistant sub-inspector attached to the Devanahalli traffic police station was knocked down by a KMF van near the Jakkur aerodrome on Tuesday night.

Venkataramu (55) was riding home to the Yelahanka police quarters around 10.30 pm when the accident took place.

The KMF van, which was coming from Judicial Layout on the service road, hit him. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Venkataramu was a native of Malavalli taluk in Mandya district. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao took to Twitter to pay condolences to Venkataramu’s family.

“He has saved numerous lives and rescued many; a family devastated,” Rao tweeted.

The police arrested van driver Guru (24) and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and seized the van.