Traffic cops catch fleeing mugger with help from public in Bengaluru

The incident took place around 8.30 am on Palace Road when Jithender, a bangle store owner, was on his way to collect materials

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 03:22 ist
 A 28-year-old habitual offender was apprehended by traffic police, with the help of the public, while attempting to flee after robbing a businessman of Rs 8,000.

Mohammed Hussain, a resident of Bharathinagar, has been booked for robbery by the Halasuru Gate police. His associate managed to evade capture and the police are currently trying to locate him.

The incident took place around 8.30 am on Palace Road when Jithender, a bangle store owner, was on his way to collect materials. Hussain and his accomplice, riding on a scooter, intercepted Jithender and threatened him with machetes before robbing him of Rs 8,000.

During their escape, assistant sub-inspector Ravindra and head constable Lakshmanaiah, along with the assistance of the public, successfully apprehended Hussain. The police recovered the stolen money and the scooter.

M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the traffic police and issued letters of appreciation for their commendable work.

 

