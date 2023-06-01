Traffic cops catch fleeing mugger with help from public in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old habitual offender was apprehended by traffic police, with the help of the public, while attempting to flee after robbing a businessman of Rs 8,000.
Mohammed Hussain, a resident of Bharathinagar, has been booked for robbery by the Halasuru Gate police. His associate managed to evade capture and the police are currently trying to locate him.
Also Read | House help's stealing spree comes to end over WhatsApp DP
The incident took place around 8.30 am on Palace Road when Jithender, a bangle store owner, was on his way to collect materials. Hussain and his accomplice, riding on a scooter, intercepted Jithender and threatened him with machetes before robbing him of Rs 8,000.
During their escape, assistant sub-inspector Ravindra and head constable Lakshmanaiah, along with the assistance of the public, successfully apprehended Hussain. The police recovered the stolen money and the scooter.
M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the traffic police and issued letters of appreciation for their commendable work.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Healthy proposal to promote food streets
Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax
Most aliens may be artificial intelligence
Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'
Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands
Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles
World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana
Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood