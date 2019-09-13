Traffic inspector fined for parking violation

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on a traffic police inspector for parking his jeep at a busy junction, which was a no-parking zone, disrupting traffic on Thursday.

Joint Commissioner of police B R Ravikanthe Gowda said Sadashiva Nagar inspector Shivakumar had parked his vehicle at the spot, despite knowing that it amounted to violation.

A few commuters who suffered inconvenience brought the matter to the notice of senior police officers. A patrolling police team visited the spot and confirmed the violation, following which a senior police officer slapped a case against Shivakumar and his driver D S Nagendra.

“It does not end with the fine. An inquiry has been ordered and based on that report, disciplinary action will be taken,” Ravikanthe Gowda said. Referring to Section 210B of the revised Motor Vehicles Act, he said that officials who are empowered to enforce traffic rules and those who violate them will have to pay double the penalty.