Trafficked Jharkhand minor rescued near Yeshwantpur

Police rescued a 13-year-old Jharkhand girl allegedly trafficked into the city for child labour.

The girl, a native of Dhalbumgharh in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum, was spotted with three men before a BMTC bus stop near the Yeshwantpur railway station by a woman, who informed a member of NGO Saathi Sanshte.

The woman told the member that the three men were trying to sell the girl for Rs 500.

Shakuntala R Bandi, a member of Saathi Sansthe, reached the spot and spoke with the girl, who told her that she was from Jharkhand and two of the three men with her were from her village. She said she knew all the three.

Shakuntala learnt from the girl that the third man, identified as Phoolchand Soren, forcibly brought her to get a cooking job at a house here.

She informed the Yeshwantpur police, who filed a case after questioning the three men and taking a statement from the girl.

While the police arrested Soren, they sent the girl to the state-run women’s home for rehabilitation.