Trans woman found dead mysteriously, alleged boyfriend suspected

A 40-year-old transgender woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Kempapura Agrahara police station limits on Friday evening.

The police said they did not find external injuries on her body, but are probing suspicions by some local people that a man she allegedly had had an affair with could have killed her.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the police are trying to trace her family to conduct an autopsy and ascertain the cause of death.

The victim has been identified as Ramya alias Gunda, a resident of 26th Cross, Tent House Road in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of Ramya's neighbours saw the door to her house open on Friday evening and called out from the outside. When there was no response, the neighbour looked through the open door and found her lying on the bed. Assuming her to be asleep, the neighbour tried waking her up and found that she was dead.

Locals said Ramya was earlier called Gunda and she changed to her new identity eight years ago. "Except that, we have no other details about her, including her family. Some residents informed the police that a person by the name Manja visited Ramya often and conveyed their suspicion that he may have killed her for money," a resident said.

The house owner told the police that he had asked Ramya to vacate the house since she was not paying the rent, but she continued to live in the house by asking for more time to pay the rent.

Ramya’s body has been kept in the mortuary, as the police are making efforts to contact her family to conduct an autopsy.

An investigating officer said the cause of death can be determined only from the autopsy report. "We have taken up a case and are investigating the allegations by the residents (regarding her death)," the officer said.