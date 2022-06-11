Transport firm supervisor run over by speeding truck

Transport firm supervisor run over by speeding truck

A truck moving in the same direction hit Kunal’s scooter from behind

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 11 2022, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 03:13 ist

A 32-year-old supervisor of a private transport firm was killed after a speeding truck rear-ended his two-wheeler at Hejjala Gate near Bidadi on Mysuru Road on Thursday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kunal, a resident of Kumbalgodu and native of Mademakki village of Kundapur. Citing preliminary investigation, police said the incident happened around 9 pm when Kunal was riding his scooter home from work. 

A truck moving in the same direction hit Kunal’s scooter from behind. He was thrown off the vehicle, came under the truck and was crushed to death, police said.

The truck driver fled from the spot. Kunal’s colleague Harsha S, who was on a two-wheeler behind Kunal, witnessed the accident and rushed to help Kunal, but found him dead. He alerted Bidadi police about the incident.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Accident

What's Brewing

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

 