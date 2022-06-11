Transport firm supervisor run over by speeding truck

A 32-year-old supervisor of a private transport firm was killed after a speeding truck rear-ended his two-wheeler at Hejjala Gate near Bidadi on Mysuru Road on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kunal, a resident of Kumbalgodu and native of Mademakki village of Kundapur. Citing preliminary investigation, police said the incident happened around 9 pm when Kunal was riding his scooter home from work.
A truck moving in the same direction hit Kunal’s scooter from behind. He was thrown off the vehicle, came under the truck and was crushed to death, police said.
The truck driver fled from the spot. Kunal’s colleague Harsha S, who was on a two-wheeler behind Kunal, witnessed the accident and rushed to help Kunal, but found him dead. He alerted Bidadi police about the incident.
