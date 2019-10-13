Travel agent caught with forged ticket in KIA

A travel agent was caught leaving the Kempegowda International Airport on a forged ticket.

Abraz Qureshi, 21, employed by a travel agency in the city, came to the airport to drop off 50 outbound passengers and help them with their baggage. To that end, he went into the terminal by forging the ticket of Mohammed Ismail Ansari, one of the 50 passengers from his travel agency.

But when Qureshi produced the ticket while leaving the terminal, the barcode scanner didn't accept it. This drew the attention of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who detained him for questioning.

Qureshi was subsequently booked for cheating and arrested by the police. A court later remanded him in judicial custody.