Trio arrested for assaulting policemen, BBMP marshal

Three people have been arrested for assaulting two policemen and a BBMP marshal who enforced safety and social-distancing rules in Gokula Layout on Tuesday.

Jalahalli police arrested RT Nagar resident Carl Marx (25), Shivakumar (54) from Vidyaranyapura and Babu (40), who lives in Manorayanapalya. They produced the trio before the magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody after they were charged with assaulting public servants on duty.

Police said assistant sub-inspector D Ashwathayya along with his colleague constable Guru Jambagi and BBMP marshal Muniraju were asking people to put on their masks and maintain distance. They caught the accused near the Gokula bridge as they were not wearing masks.

When Ashwathayya questioned them about the violation, they argued with the officials and asked to let them go. As the argument got heated, the three men assaulted the ASI, the constable and the marshal.

As the three were uncontrollable, Ashwathayya called up the control room for backup. A Hoysala patrol team that arrived at the scene detained Marx, Shivakumar and Babu and took them to the police station. A complaint was filed later, based on which police arrested the trio.