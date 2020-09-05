Trio arrested for robbing home-alone woman in KR Puram

The KR Puram police have arrested a field executive of a private bank and two of his associates for robbing a home-alone woman in the area.

Manoj alias Shivakumar (37) from Dharmapuri, Siddhartha S alias Sidda (25) from Jolarpettai, and David alias Budda (32) from Tirupattur robbed valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from Sandya, the homemaker wife of LIC Housing Corporation manager Bhaskar alias Basavana Gowda, on August 19.

The trio visited her house posing as courier boys. The police said Manoj, a field executive with a private bank, had applied for a Rs 10 lakh loan from LIC Housing Corporation. But Bhaskar had rejected his application on technical grounds.

Manoj conspired to rob Bhaskar’s wife to settle scores and also clear his debts using the robbed valuables. Manoj went on to execute the robbery with two of his associates.

After Sandya’s husband left home at 11 am, two men knocked on her door, saying they were courier boys. When she opened the door, they pushed her inside and threatened her at knifepoint. The men gagged her and tied her hands and legs, and took 170 grams of gold and Rs 1.6 lakh in cash.

Manoj confessed that he was in a dire financial state. He had approached his former colleague Balaji to get a loan of Rs 10 lakh from any bank. Balaji introduced Manoj to Bhaskar, who asked for documents to grant the loan, but rejected Manoj’s application on technical grounds. Manoj and Siddhartha robbed Sandya, while David had assisted them in the crime.