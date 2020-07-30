Trio arrested for selling demonetised currency

Trio arrested for selling demonetised currency

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2020, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 03:54 ist

The Jalahalli police have arrested three people who sold demonetised currency and offered commissions to the buyers.

Magadi Road resident Kiran Kumar (32), B R Praveen Kumar from Manasa Nagar, and Pavan Kumar from Kalasipalyam were arrested as they waited for customers with Rs 1,000 demonetised currency at a Jalahalli apartment. The police later seized old notes worth Rs 30 lakh from the trio.

The arrested men confessed that they lured people by saying they can use the demonetised currency for investment purposes. They told the customers that the investment could be used to pay their contacts in the RBI to get legitimate currency.

The accused have been booked under cheating and the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

A look at India's key fighter aircraft acquisitions

A look at India's key fighter aircraft acquisitions

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

 