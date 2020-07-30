Trio arrested for selling demonetised currency

The Jalahalli police have arrested three people who sold demonetised currency and offered commissions to the buyers.

Magadi Road resident Kiran Kumar (32), B R Praveen Kumar from Manasa Nagar, and Pavan Kumar from Kalasipalyam were arrested as they waited for customers with Rs 1,000 demonetised currency at a Jalahalli apartment. The police later seized old notes worth Rs 30 lakh from the trio.

The arrested men confessed that they lured people by saying they can use the demonetised currency for investment purposes. They told the customers that the investment could be used to pay their contacts in the RBI to get legitimate currency.

The accused have been booked under cheating and the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act.