Trio poses as policemen, robs $5,000 from Yemeni man in Bengaluru

Posing as plainclothes policemen, a three-member gang has robbed $5,000 (approx Rs 4 lakh) from a 63-year-old Yemeni national near Empire Circle in Kammanahalli.
In his complaint, Maged Saif Moqbel has stated that he arrived in Bengaluru on April 22 for medical treatment and has been staying at Kammanahalli main road.
Also Read | Former Indian-origin Apple employee jailed for defrauding, tax crimes in US
When he was near Empire Restaurant in Kammanahalli around 7 pm on April 30, a gang arrived in a car and intercepted him. Introducing themselves as policemen in plain clothes, the trio told Moqbel that they want to check him because he appeared suspicious. They took $5,000 from his pocket and drove away in their car.
Moqbel told police that the gang, after introducing themselves as police, took him to a nearby hotel and bought him ice cream. They flashed ID cards to make him believe that they are real policemen. They spoke to him for some time.
“We have got some clues on the suspects. A special team is formed to nab them at the earliest," said a senior officer. The Banasawadi police have taken up a case under charges of theft and cheating.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike
A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth
In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu
SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'