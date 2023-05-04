Trio poses as policemen, robs $5,000 from Yemeni man in Bengaluru

Trio pose as cop, robs $5,000 from Yemeni in B'luru 

In his complaint, Maged Saif Moqbel has stated that he arrived in Bengaluru on April 22 for medical treatment

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  May 04 2023, 01:10 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 03:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Posing as plainclothes policemen, a three-member gang has robbed $5,000 (approx Rs 4 lakh) from a 63-year-old Yemeni national near Empire Circle in Kammanahalli.

In his complaint, Maged Saif Moqbel has stated that he arrived in Bengaluru on April 22 for medical treatment and has been staying at Kammanahalli main road.

When he was near Empire Restaurant in Kammanahalli around 7 pm on April 30, a gang arrived in a car and intercepted him. Introducing themselves as policemen in plain clothes, the trio told Moqbel that they want to check him because he appeared suspicious. They took $5,000 from his pocket and drove away in their car.

Moqbel told police that the gang, after introducing themselves as police, took him to a nearby hotel and bought him ice cream. They flashed ID cards to make him believe that they are real policemen. They spoke to him for some time.

“We have got some clues on the suspects. A special team is formed to nab them at the earliest," said a senior officer. The Banasawadi police have taken up a case under charges of theft and cheating.

