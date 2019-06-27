Trio rob paramilitary trooper

A 25-year-old Indian army paramilitary trooper was robbed by three unidentified persons, one an auto driver, in Rajajinagar on June 24.

Trooper Tsering Wangyal lost his army identity card, driving licence, paramilitary log book, bank passbook, wallet with Rs 3,500 in cash, debit card, clothes, photos and a Tibetan spiritual locket.

Wangyal is a native of Bylekuppe in Mysuru district, posted in the Indian Army’s paramilitary in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

Wangyal was on a 45-day leave, visiting his family in Bylekuppe.

He had arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport around 11 am and boarded a bus to Majestic, from where he hired an autorickshaw to a lodge.

The auto driver took Wangyal through Dr Rajkumar Road. There, two other unidentified men, boarded the vehicle. The auto driver then rode to a secluded place where he stopped and demanded that Wangyal hand over his wallet.

When Wangyal resisted and disregarded their demands, the driver snatched his phone. As Wangyal grabbed his phone back, he was pushed out of the auto by the other two people. The auto with the culprits sped away with Wangyal’s suitcase, containing all his professional and personal belongings, worth at least Rs 50,000.

Wangyal then approached the Rajajinagar police and filed a complaint.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the autorickshaw and the culprits.