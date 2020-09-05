Trio who attempted to dispose off demonetised cash held

Trio who attempted to dispose off demonetised currency arrested

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 05 2020, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 01:37 ist
An investigating officer said the police are trying to trace Jayanth. Only after nabbing Jayanth will the police come to know the source of the seized money, the officer added.

The Subramanyanagar police arrested three people who allegedly attempted to dispose of demonetised currency notes in Rajajinagar on Wednesday. They seized notes worth Rs 35 lakh from Prasanna (40) and Srinivas (34), both residents of Kunigal, and Raghavendra (41) from Prakashnagar.

The trio confessed to the police that they bought the demonetised notes in Rs 500 denomination by paying Rs 2.5 lakh valid money from a person identified as Jayanth, a resident of Electronics City.

Jayanth had assured help to the trio in selling the notes three times the price they paid him through Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials. He asked them to hand over the notes to a man called Ravi in Rajajinagar, assuring them that they would get a huge profit. But the police caught the trio before they could meet Ravi.

An investigating officer said the police are trying to trace Jayanth. Only after nabbing Jayanth will the police come to know the source of the seized money, the officer added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Demonetisation

What's Brewing

Benedict XVI becomes oldest pope in history

Benedict XVI becomes oldest pope in history

Academies to resume activities in open spaces

Academies to resume activities in open spaces

Greta documentary a fuller portrait of climate activist

Greta documentary a fuller portrait of climate activist

'Tharoorosaurus' is here to enrich your vocabulary

'Tharoorosaurus' is here to enrich your vocabulary

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

 