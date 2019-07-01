Triple-riding cops assaulted in road rage

Two policemen taking a suspect on a two-wheeler were allegedly assaulted by a scooterist in road rage in the heart of Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon.

Constables Prasad and Basanna were riding triple to take Vijay, a habitual offender, to the Nandini Layout police station. They had apprehended him on JC Road a while ago. Vijay is accused of assaulting a 19-year-old auto-rickshaw driver.

As the policemen reached the busy Mysore Bank Circle, their two-wheeler accidentally brushed against the scooter of one Rajat Yadav who got furious and pulled into the middle of the road.

Yadav, a resident of JP Nagar, picked an argument with the policemen and hit Basanna with his helmet even as other motorists remained mute spectators. Although Basanna suffered a head injury, neither he nor Prasad retaliated as they didn't want Vijay to escape.

The policemen, however, managed to note down the registration number of Yadav's two-wheeler and later filed a complaint against him at the jurisdictional Upparpet police station.