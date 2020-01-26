Truck driver, five others beat toll collector over FASTag payment

A truck driver ganged up with five other motorists to beat up two staffers at the Jas Toll Plaza on National Highway 4 (Tumakuru Road) over FASTag toll payment in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

When the truck pulled in at the tollgate around 2 am, the staff asked the driver to pay double the toll as the vehicle didn’t have a FASTag. The driver reportedly refused to pay up.

A heated argument ensued with both the parties abusing each other. The driver and other motorists then got off, barged into the cabin of the system manager and assaulted Abhiman Pandey and his colleague.

Thereafter, the trucker drove off without paying the toll.

Pandey sustained injuries and later filed a complaint with Nelamangala police.

An investigating officer said a manhunt had been launched for the trucker as the toll collector had submitted the truck’s registration number along with the CCTV footage of the incident.