Truck dumps sand on worker; burns him alive

A 20-year-old construction labourer was buried alive in a large heap of sand unloaded by a truck at a construction site at Suranjan Das Road in Indiranagar.

Narayana was a native of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and worked at the site as a contract labourer from a private firm. The police said Narayana was working at the site when the sand-laden truck came to unload the material.

The truck driver flipped on the hydraulic lift, not noticing that Narayana was at work behind the vehicle.

Noticing him disappearing under the heap of sand, other labourers came to Narayana’s rescue and rushed him to a nearby hospital. But doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a complaint by Narayana’s elder brother Pedda Narasappa, the Indiranagar police slapped charges on the company owner, manager and site engineer, and booked them for criminal negligence causing accidental death.