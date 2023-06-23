Truck runs over 29-year-old biker in Bengaluru's Koramangala

A canter truck ran over a two-wheeler rider in southeastern Bengaluru, killing him instantly.

The victim, Ashok Kumar, was riding on 8th main road in 1A Block Koramangala when the truck collided with his two-wheeler near a school at 9.30 pm.

Ashok fell on the road and suffered fatal injuries as the canter's rear wheels ran over him. He died on the spot due to severe internal bleeding.

The 29-year-old, an accountant at a car showroom in Koramangala and a resident of Bommanahalli, leaves behind his wife and six-month-old baby. The canter driver has been identified by the Adugodi traffic police, but he is not arrested.