Tutorial principal booked for raping student

The principal of a private tutorial was booked for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student, luring her with help to secure an MBBS seat.

Following a complaint, Ramamurthy Nagar police booked Niranjan Gowda, 29, under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating).

The victim in her complaint said she joined the tutorial in 2019. Gowda offered special classes in physics and medical entrance coaching. When the victim was ranked 10,000 in the Joint Entrance Examination, Gowda said he will give special tuition at her house in Peenya. Gowda used to visit her house and when her parents were not at home, on the pretext of marrying her, sexually assaulted her.

When the victim informed her parents, Gowda promised to marry her and help with MBBS admission. However, Gowda went absconding when the victim and her parents tried to reach him a few days ago.