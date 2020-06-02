TV anchor ends life after boyfriend refuses to marry her

A 29-year-old television anchor allegedly committed suicide after her boyfriend refused to marry her.

Chandana V K made a selfie video before taking the extreme step, in which she blamed her boyfriend Dinesh for her decision.

The Suddaguntepalya police have taken up a case of abetment to suicide against Dinesh and his family, including his father Lokappa Gowda, mother Gayatri, sister Shyla and uncle Swamy alias Dayananda. The police have formed a team to nab the accused who are absconding.

Chandana, who used to also appear in real estate advertisements, was a resident of Krishnamurthy Layout in Tavarekere. She hailed from Belur in Hassan district.

According to a preliminary investigation, Chandana consumed poison after making the video.

In the video clip addressed to Dinesh, she says: "You said if I die, it is good for you. So, I am ending my life and you are the reason for it, Dinesh." She sent the clip to Dinesh, his parents, her parents and friends around 2.30 pm on May 28.

On seeing the video, Chandana's parents alerted her neighbours and asked them to go check on her. They took her to a private hospital where she died while undergoing treatment around 12.30 am on May 30.

In his police complaint, Chandana’s father said his daughter and Dinesh were in a relationship for the past five years. Dinesh had promised to marry her and both the families were aware of the relationship.

Dinesh had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Chandana. But for the past few months, he began avoiding her and even refused to marry her. His family members told Chandana that they would get him married to someone else, the complaint said.

The police said action would be initiated taken against Dinesh and his family.