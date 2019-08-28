Two arrested for killing cab driver

The city police arrested a 28-year-old rowdy and his associate for stabbing a cab driver to death near Marenahalli Junction on Saturday night.

Accused Vivek, 28, a labourer and Akhilesh, 22, just wanted to intimidate Sunil Kumar, the deceased, police said. However, a savage blow to the head with a beer bottle resulted in Kumar's death.

Police verified CCTV footage to identify the accused. Residents of the area told the police that there was indeed a history of conflict between the two.

Vivek suspected that Kumar had helped Vivek's sister elope with a friend of Kumar.

"The accused wanted to only to intimidate Sunil Kumar but the situation escalated. Vivek believed that since his sister did not have a phone, she would not have been able to elope without Kumar's help," DCP (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat said.

Police found that the conflict had been going on for a month and the two had clashed three days prior to the killing. The duo was booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody.