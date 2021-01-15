2 held for selling drugs worth Rs 1.65 lakh seized

Two arrested for selling hash oil, drugs worth Rs 1.65 lakh seized  

The accused confessed to purchasing hash oil from an Andhra Pradesh-based drug peddler and selling it in Bengaluru city

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 15 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 02:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Rajarajeshwarinagar police on Tuesday arrested two employees of a real estate firm on drug peddling charges and seized 199 grams of hash oil worth Rs 1.65 lakh from them.

The arrested have been identified as Sharath R, 27, and Varun Sagar, 25, both residents of Koramangala.

Police said they received credible information that the duo was attempting to sell hash oil near Bangarappa Nagar. A team headed by police inspector Naveen Supekar went to the spot and cornered the suspects. On checking their bag, the police found hash oil inside. 

During preliminary inquiries, Sharath and Sagar confessed to purchasing hash oil from an Andhra Pradesh-based drug peddler, identified as Bharath, and selling it in the city. They used to sell 10 grams of oil for around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. They had a group of regular customers whom they contacted over the phone and later delivered the drugs. Police are on the lookout for Bharath.

Drugs
Bengaluru

