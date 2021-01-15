Two arrested for selling hash oil, drugs worth Rs 1.65 lakh seized  

Rajarajeshwarinagar police on Tuesday arrested two employees of a real estate firm on drug peddling charges and seized 199 grams of hash oil worth Rs 1.65 lakh from them.
The arrested have been identified as Sharath R, 27, and Varun Sagar, 25, both residents of Koramangala.
Police said they received credible information that the duo was attempting to sell hash oil near Bangarappa Nagar. A team headed by police inspector Naveen Supekar went to the spot and cornered the suspects. On checking their bag, the police found hash oil inside.
During preliminary inquiries, Sharath and Sagar confessed to purchasing hash oil from an Andhra Pradesh-based drug peddler, identified as Bharath, and selling it in the city. They used to sell 10 grams of oil for around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. They had a group of regular customers whom they contacted over the phone and later delivered the drugs. Police are on the lookout for Bharath.
China cos patent tools that can detect, track Uighurs
Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again
Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years
K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade
Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations
Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show
DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'
'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie