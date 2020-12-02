Two arrested in Bengaluru with LSD strips worth Rs 50 lakh

Two held in Bengaluru with LSD strips worth Rs 50 lakh

  • Dec 02 2020, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 15:54 ist
Personnel of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru arrested two drug peddlers and seized drugs worth Rs 50 lakh from them.

The two drug peddlers identified as Rahul and Darshan had bought the 1,000 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) strips through the DarkNet from Poland.

"These may seem to be ordinary looking colour papers but they are highly intoxicating LSD strips," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil tweeted along with photographs of the strips.

"CCB Anti-Narcotics wing led by Police Inspector Virupaksha detected another drug procurement done through DARKNET," he added.

The city police launched a massive crackdown against the drug peddlers and users after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Kerala who were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

The crackdown led to the arrest of many high profile people including film actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Dwivedi and party organiser Viren Khanna.

