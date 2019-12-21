Two Bangladeshis arrested at KIA with fake passports

Immigration officials on Friday caught two Bangladeshi nationals trying to board a flight to Malaysia using fake passports.

The accused Hossain Mohammed Jubied (18), a native of Narsingdi, a district in Bangladesh, and Gulab Mia (35) of Oviganj, Bangladesh, were caught during the immigration check at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here.

During interrogation, they told the police that they had crossed the Bangladesh border through Agarthala and reached Kolkata. They came to KIA to go to Malaysia.

Wanted jobs in Malaysia

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had produced passports registered by two people with similar names, which was issued by the passport office in Kolkata. They intended to work in Malaysia. Jubied and Mia were booked under the Foreigners Act and Passport Act, and remanded to judicial custody.