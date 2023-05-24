Two bikers die in separate accidents

A motorcyclist died on NICE Road after losing control of his vehicle due to heavy rains on Monday night.

Fakhruddin (48) was riding at very high speed from Tumakuru Road towards Magadi Road when he lost control of his vehicle and fell near Kachohalli underpass. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the way to hospital, police said.

Kamakshipalya traffic police have registered a case against Fakhruddin under IPC Sections 279 and 304(A).

Second death

Around 11 am on Tuesday, a 49-year-old man died after his scooter struck the back of a tipper on Vasanthapura main road, Subramanyapura.

KS Layout traffic police noted that the accident occurred near the Vasantha Vallabha temple when Manjunath tried to overtake the vehicle in front from the wrong side. His scooter hit the back of the tipper that was on the left.

The unsuspecting driver dragged Manjunath for a few metres on the road, causing profuse bleeding and severe injuries to his chest and private parts. He was declared dead on the way to the hospital.

KS Layout traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.