Two bikers rob techie on Hosur Road

A software engineer was robbed on Hosur Road while he was returning home from work on his bicycle in the early hours of Thursday (June 13). The victim, Ajay Gupta, is a resident of KR Puram and an employee of Accenture, an IT firm based on Bannerghatta Road.

On Thursday, Gupta finished his night shift and was cycling back home. Around 3 am, as he was passing near Johnson Market, he noticed two bikers approaching him in a suspicious manner.

Sensing trouble, Gupta tried to peddle fast, but the duo attacked him with a machete. Gupta lost balance and his bicycle crashed against a roadside electric pole. As soon as he fell on the ground, the duo snatched Gupta’s bag containing mobile phone, debit and credit cards, company ID and bike registration booklet and sped away.

With the help of passers-by Gupta approached Ashok Nagar police and filed a complaint. Police are now trying to track down the accused through CCTV footage in the area.