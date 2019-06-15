Two Bounce staffers held for stealing company scooters

In a case of the fence eating the crop, two supervisors of bike rental company Bounce were arrested on charge of removing GPS devices from the two-wheelers under their watch and selling them at throwaway prices.

Dheeraj (25), a supervisor at Kathriguppe and Darshan (24), a team leader at Srinivasanagar, were working with Bounce for the past three months. They were entrusted with looking for vehicles parked in isolated places and bring them to the main locations.

But as days passed, both started stealing brand new scooters. Since they were aware of the GPS installation, they easily removed the device. The duo would then sell the brand new scooters without number plates to their friends for throwaway prices ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 20,000.

Eight cases were registered in Kumaraswamy Layout, Tilaknagar, Kadugodi, C K Achukattu, Byatarayanapura, Hanumanthnagar and other police stations. It is suspected that Bounce had lost nearly 50 bikes this year.

The police said the two suspects were graduates. They were friends but operated separately and did not know about each other’s crime, police said.

Tilaknagar police started probing the case after Bounce registered a case of theft. The police managed to catch the suspect as he had not changed the number plate. Another suspect was nabbed in a similar way. The company had no doubt who was behind the thefts.

The duo only targeted new scooters mostly, Suzuki Access and Honda Activa.