Two businessmen who sent party invites grilled in drugs case

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy
  • Sep 30 2020, 01:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 01:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Two city-based businessmen are the latest to be questioned in the Sandalwood drugs scandal. 

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) questioned Zoaib and Anand for over seven hours on Tuesday, and may summon them again for questioning.

A senior police officer said the businessman used to organise parties and send invites by phone calls and messages. They were in constant touch with party organiser Viren Khanna and other suspects arrested in the case, the officer said. 

"We have collected some important information from them. Further investigation will be carried out to verify the same. We are going to question many more people in the next few days," the officer added. 

Ragini, Sanjjanaa in jail

Meanwhile, Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who have been jailed in the drugs case, have been moved from the quarantine cell to the women's barrack at the Parappana Agrahara prison. 

