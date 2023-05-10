Two city schools receive hoax bomb threat emails

Two private schools on Tuesday received a hoax email that threatened a bomb explosion. Bomb disposal squads rushed to both schools and declared the e-mail a hoax after thorough checks.

Ebenezer International School, located on Singena Agrahara Road in Huskur near Electronics City, and BVM Global School on Begur-Koppa Road near Electronics City, have filed police complaints. Hebbagodi and Bannerghatta police have registered separate cases.

According to police, the emails were sent between 9.10 am and 9.20 am on Tuesday.

The management of Ebenezer School noticed the mail around 9.30 am and alerted the Hebbagodi police. Police rushed to the spot with the bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads and checked each and every corner of the school for explosives. Later, they declared it a hoax.

The email stated that they have planted a bomb in the school and it will explode within some time. It also stated that “they were waiting for this day and mentioned the poor quality of teaching to the children. They have also mentioned how the management should be killed and they are waiting for many years to take revenge”, police said.

BVM Global School noticed the mail around 2 pm and alerted the Bannerghatta police. The same procedure was followed by the police and they declared it a hoax around 5 pm.

Police said both schools received the same emails.

Other than a few employees, there were no children present in either school at the time of the incident. The staff was sent out of the premises till the emails were declared a hoax, a senior officer said.

Ebenezer was one of 26 schools that received threat emails last year. Police found that the emails were sent from overseas servers. "We are yet to get any breakthrough in the previous case," a senior officer said.