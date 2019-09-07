Two dead as KSRTC bus knocks down bike

A KSRTC bus knocked down a bike with three riders in northern Bengaluru’s Yeshwantpur on Thursday morning, killing two of them and leaving one fighting for his life.

The deceased are Suhail Pasha, from Shivamogga, and Siraj, a resident of Laggere. Their friend Imran has been admitted to hospital, where he is in a critical condition, the police said. The trio worked as mobile tower technicians.

The police said the accident occurred at 6.30 am at the Yeshwantpur signal between SRS Travels and Goraguntepalya. The bus, heading into the city from Raichur, hit the bike from the rear and tossed the trio, who were not wearing helmets, into the air.

The rider, Pasha, died on the spot with severe head injuries, while Siraj died at the hospital during treatment. The police said the trio was on the way to work.

The Yeshwantpur traffic police have opened a case of accidental death due to rash and negligent driving and booked the KSRTC bus driver. They will also take statements from Imran that he and his friends rode triples without helmets.