Two dead, several injured after BMTC bus brake failure

In a freak accident, two persons were killed and ten others injured and several vehicles damaged after BMTC bus had a brake failure and rammed into two bikes and auto-rickshaw at Kottigepalya bus stop on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bylaiah who died on the spot and Vishwaradhya succumbed in the hospital. Five others said to be critical.

BR Ravikanthe Gowda Joint commissioner of police (traffic) visited the spot and conducted spot inspections and instructed the police officials to initiate action.

A senior police officer said that The BMTC bus was coming from Sunkadakatte towards Kottigepalya and when it is about to reach Kottigepalya it had a brake failure and driver lost control over the bike and rammed to several vehicles including two bikes going in front of the bus. Two people died on the spot and ten others were injured. Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police arrested the driver Venkatesh attacked to depot number 35 and during the interrogation, he allegedly said that he has been complaining about the bad condition of the bus at his depot manager but they turned deaf ear and asked him to take the bus and even on Monday he had mentioned in the diary about the condition of the bus. The vehicle users demanded action against the BMTC officials for their negligence.