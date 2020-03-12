Two elephant tusks recovered, poacher arrested

An alert assistant sub-inspector caught a man from Tamil Nadu as he was trying to sell elephant tusks at the Sarjapur bus stop near Varthur on Monday.

While on patrol duty, Muniraju, an ASI attached to the Varthur police station, received information that a man was waiting at the bus stop with a suspicious-looking gunny bag. Muniraju went to the spot and nabbed the man, and hauled him to the station.

Identified as Nagaraj V (43), a native of Hosur, he told the police that he had got the tusks from his associate Sinnaraju, who is said to be part of a poaching gang.

Nagaraj told the police that he intended to sell the tusks to prospective clients in the city and share the profits with Sinnaraju.

The Varthur police have communicated the information with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu for further

investigation.