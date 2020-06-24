Two foreigners caught for ATM skimming fraud

Two foreign nationals, including a woman, are in police custody for allegedly stealing people’s money by installing skimmers at an ATM in RT Nagar, North Bengaluru.

The RT Nagar police have arrested Felix Kisiibo (25) from Uganda, and Khairun Abdullah (32) from Tanzania, and are on the lookout for their associates involved in the racket.

A laptop, 12 debit cards of different banks, three mobile phones, a skimmer machine base, loader and a hidden camera and a bank account with Rs 22,000 balance have been seized from them.

The duo rented a house in Kogilu near Yelahanka and are students of Pharmacy in a private college.

In his police complaint, branch manager of Union Bank (Corporation Bank), Ganganagar branch, Srinivas Reddy said on June 14, maintenance staffer Uma Shankar noticed two foreign nationals, including a woman, spending a lot of time in the kiosk.

They had a skimmer, many debit cards and were withdrawing money. When he questioned them, they left the kiosk in a hurry.

“While investigating the case, we contacted a few foreign nationals to get clues on the duo and zeroed on them in Kogilu,” an investigating officer said.

The accused had installed a skimmer device over the card reader in ATMs to steal customers’ data from the magnetic stripe of the cards and then would clone the cards. A hidden camera to access the PIN of the card owners was also

used.

The police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and Cheating and a probe is on.