Two forge vehicle pass with MLC’s name

The police are searching for two people who allegedly forged a vehicle pass in the name of Manohar C R, Member of Legislative Council (MLC).

The Mangaluru police, who recently caught the duo with the pass, contacted the MLC’s office in the city to verify its authenticity and learnt that the pass was fake.

Manohar collected details of the vehicle, its owner and from whom he obtained the pass. He filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police on August 29.

SUV seen at Mangaluru

The MLC stated in his complaint that the Mangaluru police intercepted the Mahindra Scorpio bearing the registration number KA02-MG-7935 during a routine check. The driver had flashed the Vidhan Parishad vehicle pass with Manohar’s credentials. The police contacted Manohar’s office to verify if he owned the vehicle.

On further questioning, the police had learnt that the vehicle was being driven in Mangaluru between August 25 and 29 by one Nagaraja, who told the police that he obtained the Vidhana Soudha vehicle pass from a man named Arun Kumar S.

Manohar filed a complaint, accusing the duo of misusing his name and asked the police to probe if the vehicle was misused anywhere else.