Two gangs vandalise 16 parked vehicles

A gang vandalised 16 vehicles, including cars and autos, in Rajagopalanagar on Tuesday night.
The Rajagopalanagar police registered three FIRs following complaints by the vehicle owners and formed a special team to nab the accused since there have been several such incidents in the north division.
A group of five to six people smashed the vehicles' windshields on Tuesday midnight. The gang went after a resident who questioned them. The person had a narrow escape.
A senior police official said two gangs came on bikes and threw stones at vehicles parked outside houses. “We have taken separate complaints from three victims. Based on a tip, we have arrested two accused for questioning. They damaged 11 autos and five cars before escaping,” the official said.
