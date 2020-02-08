Two gangs vandalise 16 parked vehicles

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 08 2020, 00:43am ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 01:19am ist
Representative image.

A gang vandalised 16 vehicles, including cars and autos, in Rajagopalanagar on Tuesday night.

The Rajagopalanagar police registered three FIRs following complaints by the vehicle owners and formed a special team to nab the accused since there have been several such incidents in the north division.

A group of five to six people smashed the vehicles' windshields on Tuesday midnight. The gang went after a resident who questioned them. The person had a narrow escape. 

A senior police official said two gangs came on bikes and threw stones at vehicles parked outside houses. “We have taken separate complaints from three victims. Based on a tip, we have arrested two accused for questioning. They damaged 11 autos and five cars before escaping,” the official said.  

